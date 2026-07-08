Giants' Jesus Rodriguez: Receives call-up from Triple-A

The Giants recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

He'll be up in the big leagues for the second time this season, joining the Giants' active roster as a replacement for outfielder Jonah Cox (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Between his time in the majors and minors this season, Rodriguez as seen action at catcher, second base, third base, left field and right field, so he'll provide the Giants with some versatility off the bench. Though Rodriguez fared respectably as a hitter with a .687 OPS in 43 plate appearances during his stint in the majors earlier in 2026, he's not regarded as anything more than an adequate defender behind the plate. As such, it's unclear if the Giants intend to give Rodriguez an extended look at catcher over the likes of Drew Cavanaugh and Eric Haase while Daniel Susac (back) is on the shelf.