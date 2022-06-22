Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 12-10 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Pederson homered off reliever Collin McHugh to lead off the seventh inning and extend his team's lead. It marks the 15th long ball for Pederson on the season, which puts him on pace for his best power output since 2019. His power resurgence is all the more impressive given that home runs are down considerably in 2022 compared to 2019 due to the physical properties of the baseball. Pederson is now slugging .565 with a .912 OPS in 2022.