Pederson went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Pederson didn't start Tuesday, but he was one of two Giants to record multiple hits anyway. His second hit was a two-run blast in the ninth inning that got the Giants within a run, though the comeback push fell short. That homer was his 20th of the year, putting the outfielder at that milestone for the first time since he slugged 36 homers in 2019. For the season, he's slashing .262/.337/.515 with 52 RBI, 44 runs scored, three stolen bases and 17 doubles through 106 contests.