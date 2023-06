Pederson went 4-for-4 with two homers, four runs scored, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Pederson had a massive day at the dish, reaching base five times and knocking a pair of two-run shots. He had two four-hit games during the weekend series against the Cubs, raising his average from .228 to .282 in the process. Pederson went deep for the first time since May 12 and now has seven long balls with 24 RBI and a .934 OPS through 123 plate appearances.