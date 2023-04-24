Pederson (wrist) went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Pederson missed 11 days with the wrist injury, though he also returned as the designated hitter, which was where he played prior to his stint on the injured list. The 31-year-old opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, and he walked and scored the go-ahead run on a Mike Yastrzemski double in the eighth. Pederson is slashing .250/.364/.528 with two home runs, 10 RBI, four runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 44 plate appearances. He should be a fixture in the heart of the lineup versus right-handed pitchers.