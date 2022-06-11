Pederson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Pederson hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to pad the Giants' lead to 5-2. His steal came in the second inning, and it's just his second theft of the season. The outfielder has never recorded more than six stolen bases in a campaign, so he shouldn't be considered a significant speed threat. He's slashing .265/.337/.565 with 13 homers, 32 RBI, 25 runs scored and five doubles through 166 plate appearances. Pederson should continue to hold down a regular role in left field against right-handed pitchers.