Pederson (wrist) is scheduled to resume baseball activities either Tuesday or Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right wrist injury that required a cortisone shot, but the injection appears to have cleared up the inflammation the 30-year-old had been experiencing. So long as Pederson experiences no setbacks with the wrist upon resuming baseball activities, he'll have a decent chance at being ready to return from the IL when first eligible Saturday.