Giants' Joe Panik: On bench vs. Kershaw

Panik is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Unsurprisingly, Panik will hit the bench for Monday's series opener with a left-hander in Clayton Kershaw set to start for the Dodgers. In his place, Chase d'Arnaud will start at second base and hit second.

