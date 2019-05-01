Giants' Joe Panik: Sticks atop lineup

Panik went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Regular leadoff man Steven Duggar (wrist) returned to the lineup Tuesday, but Panik retained his recent promotion to the top of the lineup. The former was uninspiring in the role up to this point (.265 on-base percentage), opening the door for Panik to potentially run with the job. The 28-year-old is slashing just .202/.277/.274 this year, but he has been showing signs of life over his last five games (6-for-21 with a home run and four RBI). We will have to see if manager Bruce Bochy decides to stick with the hot hand in Panik atop the lineup, but if he does, the lineup configuration should give a slight boost in run potential to the second baseman.

More News
Our Latest Stories