Brebbia (6-1) allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Brebbia kept the Giants within a run in the top of the ninth inning, and Brandon Crawford slugged a walkoff two-run home run to earn the right-hander the win. It was a good bounce-back effort for Brebbia, who allowed three runs without recording an out Sunday in a blown save versus the Pirates. He's often been a steady middle reliever this year, pitching to a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB through 50.2 innings while adding 12 holds. He's allowed multiple runs in just four of 56 appearances.