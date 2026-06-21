Rockies' John Brebbia: Summoned to big leagues

The Rockies selected Brebbia's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

He'll be joining the big-league bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Blas Castano (pectoral), who was moved to the 15-day injured list. The 36-year-old Brebbia caught on with the Rockies on a minor-league deal in late May and was highly effective over his seven appearances for Albuquerque, striking out 10 over nine scoreless frames. Brebbia could quickly settle into a high-leverage role in a Colorado bullpen that's lacking in dependable arms.