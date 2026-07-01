Rockies' John Brebbia: DFA'd by Colorado

The Rockies designated Brebbia for assignment on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Brebbia's time in the majors was short lived after spending just 10 days with the big-league club since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 21. The 36-year-old made two scoreless appearances before eventually making his third and final appearance, where he allowed five earned runs off of five hits in one inning of work on Tuesday against Miami. Colorado recalled Gabriel Hughes to take Brebbia's spot on the active roster.