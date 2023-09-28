Brebbia (3-4) took the extra-inning loss Wednesday versus the Padres, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and one walk over one inning.

Brebbia's ugly end to the campaign continued -- he's given up eight runs (four earned) over his last five outings, taking losses in each of the last four. He got two outs to start the 10th inning, but a sacrifice fly brought in a run before an error allowed the Padres to extend their rally. Brebbia is at a 3.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB through 38 innings this season. With the Giants having three games left against the Dodgers, Brebbia's struggles are unlikely to go away before the season ends.