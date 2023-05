Brebbia did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one hit and one walk over a scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Brebbia was San Fransisco's opener for the second time this season. The right-hander has a generous 5.52 ERA over just 14.2 innings this season, but he now also has 11 scoreless outings. The 32-year-old has had a couple of bad outings that worsened his overall stats, but he still has value in a pinch.