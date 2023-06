Brebbia will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher Friday versus the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Brebbia is basically now part of the Giants' rotation -- his last three appearances have been starts -- but he'll likely again pitch only an inning or two before giving way to a parade of other relievers. The 33-year-old righty carries a strong 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB in 27.2 innings (28 appearances) for the season.