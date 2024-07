Soler went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Soler hit .284 in June, but he had just three homers over 26 contests for the month. He's off to a decent start in July, though his power remains down overall. The designated hitter is slashing .229/.309/.406 with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 42 runs scored, 17 doubles and no stolen bases through 73 games this season. His .177 ISO is the lowest it's been since the 2017 campaign.