The Giants placed Alvarez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with back tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Alvarez hadn't made any appearances since notching his first save of the season June 11, and the back injury likely explains why. His placement on the IL is retroactive to June 18, so Alvarez could be activated as soon as July 3 if he's fully moved past the back issue by then. Alvarez's move to the IL created an opening on the 26-man active roster for Anthony DeSclafani (ankle), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday in Atlanta.