Verlander (pectoral) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday in Colorado, MLB.com reports.

On Friday, Verlander threw 35-to-40 pitches in a sim game at Oracle Park, and he'll presumably build on that workload while he faces hitters again Wednesday. If Verlander checks out fine physically following the upcoming sim game, he could be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list next week. Before landing on the shelf May 22 due to a right pec strain, Verlander went 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB over 52 innings with the Giants.