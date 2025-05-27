Verlander (pectoral) threw around 40 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Verlander said he is "trending forward" and there are a couple more boxes to check before he can determine if he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation sometime next week. He had an uncharacteristic 9:8 K:BB in 15 innings over his three most recent starts before landing on the IL.