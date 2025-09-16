Teng allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Teng gave up a run in the first inning but generally allowed the Giants to keep things close before the bullpen had a rough night. This was Teng's first appearance in over a week after he allowed four runs on three hits and five walks versus the Cardinals on Sept. 7. The right-hander is now at a 6.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB through 26.2 innings over seven appearances (six starts) in the majors this season. The Giants' rotation has been in flux recently, but Teng would next be available to pitch on normal rest in the back half of this weekend's four-game road series versus the Dodgers.