The Giants optioned Teng to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Teng has had an excellent season in the minors, but thus far that hasn't translated at the big-league level, as he's posted an 8.78 ERA and 12:9 K:BB over 13.1 frames covering three starts and one relief outing. He'll try to get back on track and earn another opportunity later this season.

