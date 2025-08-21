Giants' Kai-Wei Teng: Going back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants optioned Teng to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Teng has had an excellent season in the minors, but thus far that hasn't translated at the big-league level, as he's posted an 8.78 ERA and 12:9 K:BB over 13.1 frames covering three starts and one relief outing. He'll try to get back on track and earn another opportunity later this season.
