Teng (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against San Diego, allowing seven runs (six earned) on four hits and four walks over 1.2 innings.

After tossing a scoreless first inning, Teng unraveled in the second, allowing six straight batters to reach after recording the first out. It's a disappointing showing from Teng, who held the Nationals scoreless over five innings in his last appearance. With Landen Roupp (elbow) expected to rejoin the Giants' rotation Friday, Teng will likely head back to Triple-A or assume a bullpen role.