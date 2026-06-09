Giants' Keaton Winn: Blows save Monday

Winn (2-2) blew the save and took the loss Monday against the Nationals. He allowed three runs on three hits and a hit-by-pitch while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

After eight brilliant innings from Logan Webb, Winn was unable to protect a two-run lead, allowing a two-run single to CJ Abrams and a go-ahead single to Daylen Lile before being lifted with one out remaining in the frame. Other high-leverage relievers Caleb Kilian and Erik Miller were presumably unavailable after pitching in each of the previous two games, making Winn the logical choice for the save opportunity. The 28-year-old now owns a 3.23 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB while converting one of two save opportunities across 30.2 innings.