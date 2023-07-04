Winn is scheduled to start Tuesday's game versus the Mariners at Oracle Park.

Winn will be making his second turn through the Giants rotation after impressing in his first MLB start last Thursday in Toronto. While facing off against a formidable offense on the road, Winn struck out three and allowed two earned runs and six baserunners over six innings in a losing effort. The right-hander draws a more favorable matchup this time around and could make sense as a streaming option while facing a Mariners offense that has struck out at a 26.1 percent clip -- the third-highest rate in the majors -- since June 1.