Winn (forearm) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings in a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday.

The Giants had mulled the possibility of having Winn skip a rehab start and instead returning from the 15-day injured list and slotting back into the rotation Tuesday. While that didn't happen, Winn could just require the one rehab outing before rejoining the big club Sunday against the Rangers or Monday versus the Astros. The right-hander has been out since mid-May with a strained right forearm.