The Giants placed Winn on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Winn allowed five earned runs in just 2.2 innings during his last start Thursday, and it's possible that his elbow injury played a part in his poor performance. The 26-year-old will now head to the injured list for the second time this season, putting another dent in a heavily-injured Giants pitching staff. David Villar was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move, though it is unclear who will take Winn's place in the rotation.