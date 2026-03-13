Winn allowed one hit and struck out one across one scoreless inning in Thursday's 3-3 Cactus League tie against the White Sox.

Winn entered in the sixth inning, throwing 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes while allowing just one single. The right-hander struggled at Triple-A Sacramento last season and made only seven appearances for the Giants, recording a 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 10 innings in the majors. The competition for bullpen spots in San Francisco is wide open, and even if Winn doesn't make the Opening Day roster, he could emerge as a call-up candidate later in the campaign. Through five Cactus League outings this spring, he has allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings.