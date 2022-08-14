Wade went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a double and a walk in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Pirates.

Wade went yard off former Giant Tyler Beede in the third inning, which was the last run in this low-scoring contest. Through nine contests in August, Wade has gone 5-for-18 (.278), though all of those hits have gone for extra-bases (three homers, two doubles). The 28-year-old's batting average reached .200 for the first time since July 7 with this multi-hit effort, and he's added a .759 OPS, six long balls, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 120 plate appearances this year.