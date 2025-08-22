Thursday's MRI revealed Roupp has a bone bruise in his left knee, and the pitcher will seek out a second opinion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's a positive result for Roupp, who was struck by a comebacker and fell awkwardly during Wednesday's start before requiring a cart to exit the field of play. The 26-year-old will pursue other opinions, but for now, it seems like he's avoided a severe injury. While Roupp is on the IL, Carson Whisenhunt should fill the open spot in the rotation.