The Giants selected Porter's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

With Patrick Bailey headed to the 10-day injured list due to a neck strain, Porter will join the big club and serve as the Giants' backup catcher behind Andrew Knizner. Porter signed a minor-league contract with the Giants in November and has a .669 OPS with two steals, two home runs and 13 RBI across 161 plate appearances in Triple-A this season. He last saw major-league action with the Royals in 2023, when he went 6-for-31 (.194) with one home run and three RBI in 11 regular-season games.