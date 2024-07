Porter has initiated the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Giants, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reports.

The Giants can either add him to their 40-man roster or trade him to another team that would add him to its 40-man roster. If neither of those moves happen, Porter must be granted his release. The 29-year-old is slashing .293/.390/.500 with eight homers in 53 games this season at the Triple-A level.