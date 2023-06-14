The Giants recalled Matos from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. He'll start in center field and bat second in the Giants' series finale in St. Louis, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Matos is set to make his major-league debut Wednesday after posting a .389 batting average with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases over 116 plate appearances in 24 games with Sacramento this season. With Mitch Haniger (forearm) landing on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move and expected to miss significant time, Matos could carve out a role for himself in the San Francisco lineup if he can get off to a strong start to his time in the big leagues.