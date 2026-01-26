Matos could be the player whose outlook is most negatively impacted by the Giants' signing of Harrison Bader, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Matos had been set to compete for playing time in right field, but Jung Hoo Lee will now shift to that position to accommodate the arrival of Bader in center field. He's managed just a .231/.281/.369 batting line over parts of three big-league seasons and is out of minor-league options, but Matos will turn only 24 later this week and could be a change-of-scenery candidate if the Giants don't think they can fit him on their roster.