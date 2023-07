Matos went 2-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Matos is hitting .391 over eight games in July. The steal is his first since June 21, and he's gone 13 games without a home run. The rookie outfielder is slashing .263/.333/.342 with a homer, three steals, five RBI and 12 runs scored across 85 plate appearances while seeing a majority of the playing time in center field since his promotion to the big leagues.