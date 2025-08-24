Matos will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Matos will nab his fourth consecutive start after going 6-for-11 with a solo home run, two doubles, one triple, two walks, two stolen bases and two additional runs over his previous three contests. The 23-year-old appears to have overtaken Drew Gilbert as the Giants' preferred option in right field on the heels of his hot streak at the plate.