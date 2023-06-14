Jackson (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the win in Tuesday's 11-3 victory over the Cardinals.

Starter Alex Cobb went just four innings, with Jackson pitching the fifth before Keaton Winn converted a four-inning save. Jackson has done well so far, allowing one run, four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings since returning from Tommy John surgery. The Giants' late-inning mix is pretty much set, but the right-hander could work his way into some opportunities for holds if he continues to pitch well.