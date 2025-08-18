Chapman (hand) will take grounders at third base Monday and hit on the field Wednesday in San Diego, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Chapman has been sidelined since Wednesday with right hand inflammation, but he's now quickly set to begin building back up. The third baseman is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday, and it's possible he'll be able to do so if his fielding and hitting work goes well in the coming days.