Chapman went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins. He was also hit by a pitch.

Chapman drew two walks for a second straight game and came around to score in the seventh inning. The veteran third baseman has reached base at least once in eight of his last nine games, slashing .313/.436/.344 with five runs scored, four RBI and a 15.4 percent walk rate in 39 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .283/.356/.377 with 15 runs scored, 12 RBI and one home run across 118 plate appearances in 28 games.