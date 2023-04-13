Conforto left Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to left calf tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After being pulled from the game in the fourth inning, the specifics of Conforto's injury have now been revealed. His injury likely won't cause him to miss much time, if any -- good news for a Giants team that is quickly running low on outfielders.
