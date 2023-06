Conforto exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to left hamstring tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conforto came up grabbing his leg after he ran into the wall while making a catch in the first inning, and his hamstring is now confirmed to be the issue. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but it's possible he sits out at least one game to recover. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .203/.300/.319 since the start of June.