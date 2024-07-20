Conforto isn't in the Giants' lineup for Saturday's game versus the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The lefty-hitting Conforto will retreat to the bench Saturday as the Giants match up against the left-handed Kyle Freeland. As a result, Luis Matos, Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski will start across San Francisco's outfield.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Drives in three runs•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Out of lineup vs. southpaw Saturday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Idle against lefty•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Resting against southpaw•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Hitting bench against southpaw•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Launches ninth homer•