Share Video

Link copied!

Conforto isn't in the Giants' lineup for Saturday's game versus the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Conforto will retreat to the bench Saturday as the Giants match up against the left-handed Kyle Freeland. As a result, Luis Matos, Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski will start across San Francisco's outfield.

More News