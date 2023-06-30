Conforto (hamstring) will remain out of the lineup Friday versus the Mets, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Conforto will miss a second straight game after exiting Wednesday's contest with the Blue Jays early with a left hamstring injury. Blake Sabol will draw the start in left field and bat seventh in the series opener with New York.
