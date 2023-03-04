Gigliotti (shoulder) is available off the bench for Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Gigliotti was sidelined in August due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he's healthy for spring training. The outfielder logged a .215/.366/.343 slash line with seven home runs, 24 stolen bases, 29 RBI and 49 runs scored with Double-A Richmond last season. He could start the year there or at Triple-A Sacramento, but his patience at the plate and speed remain his best attributes.