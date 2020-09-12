Gigliotti was traded from the Royals to the Rays on Saturday to complete the July trade that sent Stephen Woods the other way, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gigliotti stole 36 bases in 87 minor-league games last season, giving him at least a bit of fantasy upside. Whether he can hit enough to make the climb to the big leagues remains to be seen, however, as he hit a strong .309/.394/.411 in 59 games for Low-A Lexington last season but saw his line collapse to .184/.268/.230 in 24 games upon promotion to High-A Wilmington. He'll join the Rays' player pool for the remainder of the year.