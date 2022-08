Gigliotti was placed on the 60-day injured list for an undisclosed reason Thursday.

Gigliotti spent most of the 2022 season at Double-A Richmond and logged a .366 on-base percentage with seven homers, 49 runs, 29 RBI and 24 stolen bases over 75 games. While the nature of his injury isn't yet clear, he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after landing on the 60-day IL.