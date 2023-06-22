MRI results showed minor inflammation in Yastrzemski's left hamstring but no strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski has already spent some time on the IL this season because of his left hamstring, but it seems the veteran outfielder won't require another stint. Yastrzemski even said he wanted to remain in Wednesday's game after tweaking his hamstring, but the team's trainers didn't want to risk anything. He is still considered day-to-day.