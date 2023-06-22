Yastrzemski was removed from Wednesday's game against San Diego due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While running from first to third in the fifth inning on a J.D. Davis single, Yastrzemski tweaked something in his left hamstring -- the same hamstring that caused him to spend half a month on the injured list in May. There's no telling yet whether or not he'll need another IL stint, but more details will likely come out prior to Thursday's game with the Padres. The veteran outfielder is slashing .310/.375/.759 with four homers and 10 RBI over his last seven games