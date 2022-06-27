Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 10-3 loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Yastrzemski's fourth inning blast off Tyler Mahle gives him eight home runs on the season to go along with 28 RBI and a .781 OPS. The veteran left-handed bat had been ice cold with a .159/.247/.341 slash line in June. Giants manager Gabe Kapler continues to slot him into the two-hole.