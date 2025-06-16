Giants' Osleivis Basabe: Remains in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants outrighted Basabe to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the Giants organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Basabe will provide utility depth at Sacramento.
