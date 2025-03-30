Basabe (shoulder) appeared in both of Triple-A Sacramento's first two games of the season, going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

Basabe dealt with a shoulder strain in spring training before he was optioned to minor-league camp March 10, but he looks to be fully healthy for the start of the season. He spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Durham in the Tampa Bay organization and slashed .248/.293/.336 with five home runs and four stolen bases across 283 plate appearances.